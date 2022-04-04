Papal apology a step on the long road of reconciliation, says P.E.I. senator

Senator Brian Francis, a former chief of the Abegweit First Nation on P.E.I., was pleased to hear a papal apology, and keen to find out what is going to come next.

On Friday, following a week of meetings with First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegations from Canada, Pope Francis apologized for "the deplorable conduct of these members of the Catholic Church" in the operations of Canada's residential school system.

"There is a lot of work to be done. It's going to take time, but we have to see action," said Francis.

"The Catholic Church must take responsibility for instigating, supporting and defending the genocide of Indigenous people in Canada. So while an apology is really nice to hear, it's what actions are going to follow from that that are really meaningful and tangible."

The apology came at the end of a week of meetings with First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegations from Canada. (Vatican Media/Reuters)

Specifically, Francis said the church must commit to making financial reparation, releasing records connected to Indigenous people and residential schools and return Indigenous artifacts.

It's unfortunate how long and how much work it has taken to hear this apology, he said, because there are many survivors who are no longer alive to hear it.

In addition to further actions required by the larger church, Francis said local churches will have to continue to work with Indigenous people to have the truth told.

"Sometimes the truth hurts, but we have to be brave in listening to the truth and accepting the truth so that we can move forward in true and meaningful reconciliation," he said.

Reconciliation is a marathon, said Francis, and everyone will have to work together to make it happen.