Brian Francis helped pick a senator before he became one — but says he was cleared of conflict

P.E.I.'s newest senator Brian Francis says he sought and obtained clearance from the federal ethics commissioner to apply for a position with the senate.

That's because a little more than two years before he became a senator, the former chief of the Abegweit First Nation was appointed for a one-year term to the body that recommends new members for the senate.

On July 7, 2016, the federal government announced Francis had been appointed to represent P.E.I. on the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments.

Resigned from advisory panel

Francis was part of a five-member panel that recommended Diane Griffin to the senate in November 2016.

He said he resigned from the board after Griffin's appointment and wrote to the ethics commissioner "to see if I was potentially interested in putting in an application in the future, would I be in a conflict of interest? And the reply was that I would not be."

Francis said being one of the people who makes recommendations on who gets to be on the senate did not give him an edge when it came time to apply for a seat himself.

"No, because it's a merit-based criteria and that criteria is very strict. It's not different in any other public-service type of hiring. I've been on both sides of the board in my career as a public servant, and either you have it or you don't. It's as simple as that."

No 'cooling off period' required

According to Stéphane Shank, manager of media relations with the Privy Council in Ottawa, two of the five board members who recommended Francis also sat with him when he was a member of the advisory board.

CBC asked but did not receive a reply as to whether those members sought an opinion as to whether they should recuse themselves from the process to select Francis based on the board's own conflict of interest policy.

According to Shank, the work Francis did with the board "was essentially completed a few months after his appointment, culminating in the appointment of Senator Griffin in November, 2016."

"As such, a 'cooling-off period' of almost two years, although not required, has been observed between the completion of his work for the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments and his appointment to the Senate."

Shank said Francis' appointment to the advisory board would have been made in consultation with the provincial government in P.E.I.

Francis says he's a 'non-partisan leader'

According to the Twitter feed of Premier Wade MacLauchlan, Francis was one of the first to sign his nomination papers when MacLauchlan was seeking the leadership of the Liberal party on P.E.I. in 2014.

Yesterday we obtained the first fourteen signatures on my nomination papers, starting with Chief Brian Francis and @BuckWatts1 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peipoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peipoli</a> —@WadeMacLauchlan

Francis said Thursday he didn't recall signing MacLauchlan's papers, but said he has no political affiliation, and will sit as an independent senator.

"I was always a non-partisan leader in my role as a First Nation chief, and it's important that I was that way," Francis said, mentioning the ongoing fight he was involved in, challenging the P.E.I. government's sale of the Mill River golf course.

Francis said he hasn't had time yet to come up with a list of issues he'd like to tackle in the senate, but said he would serve his province and country "to the best of my abilities."

"It's the first time in the province of P.E.I. that a Mi'kmaq person has been appointed to a position of this type, so I'm deeply honoured, deeply proud."

