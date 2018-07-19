Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. Brewing Company receives $1.25M for new equipment, expansion

The P.E.I. Brewing Company has received over $1.25 million in repayable loans from the federal and provincial governments to purchase new equipment, expand its facility and to add three jobs.

The federal and provincial governments are both contributing. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is providing $500,000 in loans for the new equipment and for the company to add roughly 1,000 sq. ft. to its production facility, according to a government news release.

The loans will also help the brewing company add three jobs, the government release says. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The province is chipping in $754,132 in loans to assist.

"We have expanded our production and added two new 15,000 litre tanks to our brewery helping us become a prominent export product from Prince Edward Island," said Jeff Squires, the president of P.E.I. Brewing Company, in the release.

