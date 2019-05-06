P.E.I. Brewing Company wins bronze at Canadian awards
Charlottetown's P.E.I. Brewing Company earned a medal at the Canadian Brewing Awards in Toronto over the weekend.
Sour style beer flavoured with real raspberries
The company won bronze in the Fruit/Pumpkin Beer category for its After Hours Raspberry Sour.
The raspberry sour is part of the brewing company's After Hours series, where the company experiments with unusual flavours and beer styles.
On a Youtube video, the company says it was so popular it decided to move the beer into regular production.
