West Prince brewery tries to lure in doctors using social media

Moth Lane Brewing in Murray Road, near Tyne Valley, is using the power of social media to get the message out that the province needs doctors.

Brewery owner Eric Wagner pitched the benefits of living and working on the Island on the brewery's Facebook page Tuesday in an effort to attract physicians to the province.

"That Facebook stuff has done some pretty amazing things over the years — we've got jobs for people and found people and made connections with different breweries all over the world," he said.

"So I said, well, what the heck? Why not give it a try, say like and share it and kind of get the word out there that we're looking for some doctors in P.E.I."

Wagner said he was inspired to make the post by the experiences his family has had with the healthcare system over the last few years. He hasn't had a family doctor for years, and said like many Islanders, he's become familiar with long wait times.

"When I was a young man and our children were sick, we could call our family doctor and take our children down within a few hours," he said.

"Now you got a sick child, you have to wait in the waiting room for 12 to 14 hours. So I mean, if you're sick, that's not really the answer."

Within 24 hours after Wagner put it up on Moth Lane's Facebook page, the post had been shared more than 600 times and seen by thousands of people.

Wagner said he considers that a win, even if it only spreads awareness.

"If it doesn't get us a doctor, but it just creates discussion, then it worked in another way, right?" he said.

There are more than 26,000 Islanders on the patient registry waiting for a family doctor. Nearly 2,900 of those are in the area where Moth Lane is located, West Prince.

Wagner said if he's able to attract a doctor to the province through the post, there may even be a free beer or two in it for them.

"I should have put that in the post," he laughed.

"I'll probably give him a free beer or two every week."