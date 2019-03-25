Mixed doubles curling has come a long way, says Brett Gallant
'It was awesome to play in a full house'
Canada's first repeat champion at mixed doubles curling says the sport is attracting a lot more attention now than it did when he first won it in 2016.
P.E.I.'s Brett Gallant and partner Jocelyn Peterman became the first team to win a second national championship on Sunday.
When they won the first time it was something of an obscure event, with no television cameras on the ice.
"The Olympics last season brought a whole new audience to the discipline," said Gallant.
"It was awesome to play in a full house in Fredericton, there in the arena and on national TV."
In 2016 the pair couldn't go to the world championship because of scheduling conflicts with their four-person teams, but they will be taking the opportunity to represent Canada this time.
While they have told their teams they won't be available when they're at the Worlds, Gallant said their four-person teams will remain the priority for both of them in the meantime.
Gallant and Peterman won't get a chance to practice together again before the competition in Norway.
"We still want to play as much mixed doubles as we can, stay fresh and keep learning more about the game," he said.
"We've had a lot of success playing a few events mixed doubles a year, just mixing it in when we have time and when we're available and we're probably going to keep doing the same the next few seasons."
The world championships are April 20-27 in Norway.
