P.E.I. government to provide COVID-19 updates at 4 p.m. briefing

The P.E.I. government is expected to deliver an update on COVID-19 at a news briefing at 4 p.m. Friday.

At Friday's 1:30 p.m. briefing, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said there were no new cases of COVID-19 and the total of cases on the Island remain at 22.

Four cases on the Island are now considered recovered.

More to come.

