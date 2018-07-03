Walking program for breast cancer patients, survivors

A free walking program starts Thursday night at UPEI for women who are living with or have survived breast cancer.

The idea is to provide exercise in lieu of an actual referral, which happens in some provinces, said UPEI professor applied human sciences professor Travis Saunders.

"In some parts of the country, for instance in Alberta, if you're diagnosed with cancer, you're immediately referred to an exercise specialist. [It's] to give you an exercise program and help you stay active during treatment and after treatment," Saunders said.

"In Atlantic Canada, we really don't have that."

No commitment necessary

Saunders and his team got funding from Ultramar, the Breast Cancer Foundation of Quebec and researchers in the other three Atlantic provinces. UPEI is sharing $60,000 with the University of New Brunswick, Dalhousie in Nova Scotia and Memorial in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"They gave us a little bit of money to get some programs off the ground," he said.

The program runs for the next eight Thursdays, from 7 to 8 p.m. No sign-up is necessary — women can drop in for any or all of the eight evenings.

Women are free to bring family and friends. The group will use the indoor walking track if it rains.

"In the fall and winter, we're going to have a bit more focused, structured exercise program," Saunders said. "The goal is to give exercise programming to as many people as possible,".

