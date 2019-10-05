Screening contributes to drop in breast cancer mortality rate on P.E.I., says McClure

Fewer people on P.E.I. are dying from breast cancer.

Dr. Carol McClure, provincial cancer surveillance epidemiologist with Health PEI, thinks she knows why.

She thinks the reason for the declining mortality rate is, among other factors, the increasing number of people getting tested and diagnosed at earlier stages.

She said P.E.I.'s screening program is one of the factors in the lower rate.

"We have a relatively good participation rate in that screening program," said McClure, who spoke Saturday at a public information session in Charlottetown. "So the earlier we can diagnose breast cancer the better off the prognosis is for women.

"So if we get any cancers diagnosed early then we will see longer survival times and improve mortality rates."

A report on cancer statistics in Prince Edward Island found those diagnosed with breast cancer between 2012-16 had a 90 per cent chance of living five years or more past their diagnosis. It is an increase of four per cent over data from a decade earlier.

Decrease over past 20 years

In the past 20 years, the report found that mortality in women on P.E.I. due to breast cancer has decreased three per cent.

According to the report, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women on P.E.I.

The report said over the last 10 years the number of breast cancer cases has been rising. On average, more than 110 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each month on P.E.I.

McClure said those numbers are no cause for alarm.

"Although we have increasing number of cases being diagnosed in Prince Edward Island, that number is attributed to the increasing population and the increasing age of our population," she said.

"If we actually look at the real risk, the risk is actually not going up of being diagnosed with breast cancer on P.E.I."

It's not just on the Island, said McClure, the same trends can be seen across Canada.

The numbers of breast cancer cases are increasing as the population ages. (Shutterstock)

"There's been a large concern regarding mortality rates from breast cancer in Prince Edward Island," she said. "But when we look at the actual data … we're doing excellent. We are following along with the same decreasing rates as the rest of Canada and even better than Canada in some situations."

With the high survival rate of breast cancer, McClure said that needs to be considered when making decisions for the future.

"We have to keep that in mind as we're going forward with health planning and making sure that we have the programs and the resources available to those women that do need it."

