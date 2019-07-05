P.E.I. breaks heat record for July 5 as temperatures reach 31 C

Temperatures on Friday officially broke the record for the hottest July 5 on P.E.I.

Southwesterly winds, lots of sunshine and a big ridge in the jet stream over the Maritimes were all contributing factors to the record-breaking heat measured at Charlottetown Airport, says CBC P.E.I.'s Jay Scotland.

Late Friday afternoon the temperature reached 31 C, breaking the previous daytime high record of 30.1 C set on July 5 back in 1983.

The weather was co-operating at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival, according to CBC's Stephanie vanKampen, who was at the festival grounds Friday afternoon.

She said EMS at the festival were worried about concertgoers suffering sunstroke and dehydration.

Festival officials said they planned on spraying the crowd with water to fight dehydration.

At 31°C this is now the hottest July 5 on record at <a href="https://twitter.com/flyYYG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@flyYYG</a> (Ch'town Airport) and it feels 38 with the humidex. There's an isolated thunderstorm risk this evening then partly cloudy overnight. Less humid but still a bit muggy Saturday with late day rain or thunderstorms possible. <a href="https://t.co/65fSe0qz9u">pic.twitter.com/65fSe0qz9u</a> —@JayScotland

While not as hot or humid as today, Scotland said that Saturday will still be a bit muggy thanks to warm southwest winds.

An approaching cold front will bring some rain to the Island late Saturday and a few thunderstorms are also possible before cooler temperatures Sunday, Scotland said.

