Conversations shifting around mental health of first responders on P.E.I.

After working for 10 years as a paramedic, and several years as a volunteer firefighter, Dawn Campbell was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) three years ago, and left her job as a result.

This weekend, she reconnected with some of her coworkers, at a first responders mental health symposium hosted by the Paramedic Association of P.E.I.

"I felt it was part of the healing process… and the next step of really making it public that I have it, I guess. And just trying to learn a little bit more about it and hearing other people's stories," Campbell said.

Changing attitudes

Campbell says attitudes around first responder mental health seem to be shifting, and the symposium is one sign of that.

"Even when I left (my job) it was basically, 'well, if you don't think you can do the job, just leave,'" Campbell said.

"That's changed now, there's a lot more more help. And after that bad call, getting that help right away, rather than just pushing your way through it. I definitely see the stigma changing, and being more open with everything."

Dawn Campbell attended the mental health symposium for the first time this year, after being diagnosed with PTSD three years ago. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The hope is there will be even more help soon.

During the weekend event, the Paramedics Association of P.E.I. announced a partnership with a national group called Wounded Warriors Canada, a mental health charity that supports armed force members, veterans, and first responders.

Access to more help

National program director Philip Ralph said the programs offered by Wounded Warriors — such as equine therapy and service dog programs — have always been available to people from any part of the country. But he hopes by partnering with the Paramedics Association of P.E.I., that will spread the word to more people on the Island.

"We're noticing that once associations … get the feeling down to their members that this is a safe place to go, the members feel more comfortable in reaching out. So we've seen a considerable uptick right across the country," Ralph said.

Tara Vasil has noticed an increase in mental health programs and resources, but thinks access to more programs and awareness will help. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Paramedic Tara Vasil is the founder of the symposium and a representative of the Paramedics Association of P.E.I. She said she hopes the partnership will make first responders aware of even more programs available to them, should they need help.

"We want to help our co-workers, we want to help ourselves if we ever need that help. I want to know that that help is there for me."

