P.E.I. man aims to break world record for 'bizarre sport' of joggling

Michael Bergeron doesn't want cake and presents for his 33rd birthday — he wants another world record.

That's why in a couple of weeks, he'll be attempting to break a Guinness World Record by running 10 kilometres while juggling. That's right — running and juggling.

"When you're running and juggling at the same time, that is what we call joggling," said Bergeron.

So, how does someone become a joggler?

For Bergeron, it all started in 2014, when a friend challenged him to try this uncommon sport. He didn't think much of it at the time, but a year later he started practicing.

"I got three balls, and then I just went outside and I tried to walk and juggle, then run and juggle," Bergeron said. "I started to get hooked on it."

It wasn't long before Bergeron began racing. He placed fourth in a five-kilometre run in Halifax, and 50th in a half marathon in Toronto — both completed while juggling. He received his first world record for the half marathon.

Bringing 'entertainment to the road'

Bergeron trains multiple times a week. Usually, he just runs, but once or twice a week he takes the juggling balls with him.

Bergeron likes to practice joggling at Victoria Park in Charlottetown.

Bergeron practises joggling - the sport of running and juggling - a few times each week. (Kirk Pennell/CBC News)

"I just look at the scenery, enjoy the view and try to wave at some cars that pass by because drivers always do a double [take]," he said. "I think there's a lot of excitement from the community when they see me do this bizarre sport."

Bergeron said the joggling community is quite small, and almost non-existent on the Island.

"It's a sport that's not taken seriously by a lot of people, but it's a fun way to bring entertainment to the road."

Bergeron said he has received a lot of support from the running community. He's been training with the UPEI cross country team for the past few months. On July 10th, he'll be competing for a Guinness World Record on the university's track to celebrate his birthday.

Bergeron tried to complete the five- and 10-kilometre joggling record in 2018, and technically he held the record, for six months. But, the course he ran on was not certified by Guinness World Records, so the record was rejected.

Weather worries

This time around, Bergeron is making sure everything is up to the Guinness World Records standards.

"In order for the record to count, there needs to be a video from start to finish to make sure that I don't cheat," he said. "So too, for the record to count, I need to be juggling the entire time for the entire 25 laps of the track."

'I want to get a second Guinness World Record, and after that I think I'll be complete,' Bergeron says. (Kirk Pennell/CBC News)

Bergeron says he feels stronger and more confident competing for the record this time around. But he has one concern.

"I'm very stressed about the weather, so I do hope that July 10th will be a cold day, not windy and no humidity. I think that's going to be the only thing that will play a factor against my time."

Bergeron said besides winning the record, he hopes this event will encourage people to get into running and show children how fun it can be.

Bergeson said he has big plans if he wins the record.

"I told my friend, 'If I break the record that day, I'm going to do one lap running with machetes,' but that is just for entertainment purposes."