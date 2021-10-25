Police recover stolen shotguns, ammo following break and enter in Charlottetown

A 37-year-old Charlottetown man is facing multiple charges after police recovered several stolen items — including two shotguns — following a reported break and enter on St. Peters Road.

Charlottetown police responded to the call Saturday morning, according to a news release. Sometime overnight, someone had broken into the attached garage of the residence, the release said.

Among the stolen items were the shotguns, ammunition and multiple tools.

Police said within hours they were able to identify the suspect and arrest him at his residence Saturday morning. They executed a search warrant, and recovered the stolen items along with stolen property from other unrelated theft files.

Cocaine, cash and other drug paraphernalia was also seized.

The accused has been charged with:

Break and Enter.

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Fail to comply with an undertaking.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Thursday.