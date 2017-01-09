Police investigating 2 break and enters in Summerside in 2 days

Summerside police are investigating two break and enters that happened over the last two days.

The latest break and enter happened on Wednesday morning at 8:50 a.m. at a residence on Driscoll Street while a couple in their 70s was home.

The woman in the home was watching TV in her living room when she noticed a man coming down the hallway from a bedroom, police said in a news release.

The man ran from the residence and the woman called out to her husband who was outside at the time. The couple then discovered at least five rings had been stolen, several of which were gold bands with diamonds, the release said.

The suspect in that incident is described as a man wearing jeans, a t-shirt and had a cloth covering his face. He was last seen running south from Driscoll Street toward Highland Avenue, the release said.

2nd break and enter in 2 days

Another break and enter happened at an Autumn Street home on Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. while the residents were out, a police news release said.

There were a number of items stolen including an RCA TV, a Samsung Galaxy 5 cellphone, an Xcel Notebook, Acer Chromebook, a set of gold knives and a pearl jewellery set, the release said.

Anyone with information on either break and enter is asked to contact Summerside police or Crime Stoppers.

