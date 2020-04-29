3 charged in connection to Hunter River break-in and assault, say RCMP

Two men and a woman face charges in connection with an alleged break-in and assault at a home in Hunter River Tuesday, Queens District RCMP say.

The 911 call came in just before 9 a.m., said Sgt. Craig Eveleigh of Queens District RCMP.

Eveleigh said the man who lives in the home was not seriously injured. He said officers tracked the suspects down at a home in Lower Freetown.

In total, he said four people were arrested, including two men aged 20 and 25, who remain in custody. The pair face charges including breaking and entering, theft under $5,000, assault and mischief, Eveleigh said.

Eveleigh said a 23-year-old woman was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 22 to face charges of breaking and entering and theft under $5,000.

A 19-year-old man was released without charges.

RCMP said the incident was not random and there is no risk to the public.

