About 170 sheep dead in Breadalbane barn fire, says fire chief

A large barn in Breadalbane, P.E.I., caught fire Friday morning.

New Glasgow Fire Chief Jason Peters said 200 sheep were trapped inside the barn at the time the fire broke out. He said about 30 sheep got out alive. The condition of those sheep isn't known. The remaining sheep died, he said.

The New Glasgow, New London and North River fire departments responded. Peters said 40 firefighters were on scene.

The barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

About 30 sheep got out alive, said New Glasgow Fire Chief Jason Peters. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

No word on cause

Peters said there is no indication yet of what caused the blaze. He also isn't sure when exactly the fire started Friday morning.

The roof caved in, Peters said, and crews will haul steel off the roof and search through the rubble to see what they can find.

Firefighters from the The New Glasgow, New London and North River fire departments responded. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

It was a large barn that generated a lot of heat, Peters said.

"We were lucky in one sense with the pond right next to us. So water was plentiful, but unfortunately the fire was stronger than our sources of water."

'Water was plentiful, but unfortunately the fire was stronger than our sources of water,' says Peters. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The cause of the fire is not known yet, says Peters. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

