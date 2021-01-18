Bread fundraiser supports Charlottetown women's shelters

A P.E.I. woman brought her new-found love of bread making over Christmas to the aid of an organization that helped her when she was a little girl.

Rhyanne Beatty is relatively new to the art of making bread, having taken it up a little over a year ago. She told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier she was immediately caught up by the simplicity of it.

"With four ingredients it's so simple, and yet creates something so wonderful," said Beatty.

She made bread for Christmas presents in 2019, and the positive reactions she got prompted her to expand on the idea this year. She set up an Instagram account offering up her bread in exchange for donations to Anderson House, a Charlottetown shelter for women facing domestic violence, and Blooming House, a shelter for homeless women.

Rhyanne Beatty remembers how Anderson House was there for her family when they needed it. (Submitted by Rhyanne Beatty)

"It really took off and everyone was so supportive. Everyone found me. It was a really great experience," said Beatty.

Through the month of December Beatty made 75 loaves of bread for the project, and was able to leverage that into more than $2,000 for the two shelters. Half of that came from Jay's Plumbing and Heating, which answered the call when she asked for matching donations from local businesses.

'They've never left my thoughts'

Beatty's choice of the shelters for the fundraiser reflects a personal connection.

"I actually stayed at the Anderson House when I was a little girl and my family was going through a difficult experience," she said.

"They've never left my thoughts. I think about them all the time."

Jay's Plumbing and Heating came through with a matching donation for Beatty's initiative. (Submitted by Rhyanne Beatty)

Danya O'Malley, executive director of P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services, said it was wonderful to receive the donation. Fundraising takes a lot of staff time, and outside initiatives not only ease that strain but introduce new supporters to the organization.

O'Malley said it was a bonus to hear about Beatty's personal connection.

"You often never find out how things turn out down the road," she said.

Islanders really stepped up to support Anderson House in 2020, says executive director Danya O'Malley. (CBC)

"Getting this after-the-fact information about somebody who that made a positive impact for them, and now they remember that fondly and it was a helpful service, that's just terrific."

Some of the staff who were at Anderson House when Beatty lived there would still be there now, O'Malley said.

Islanders have rallied around Anderson House during the pandemic, O'Malley said. It has raised $92,000 in its current fundraising campaign, topping last year's $62,000, which was previously the best ever year for fundraising.

More from CBC P.E.I.