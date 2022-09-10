N.B. man given medal of bravery for P.E.I. fire rescue

A New Brunswick man who saved an elderly man from a burning motel in Brackley, P.E.I., three years ago has been presented with a medal of bravery by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

Peter Slipp of Fredericton was on the Island for a soccer tournament with his family July 28, 2019, when he arrived at the North Winds Motel and saw the front staircase in flames.

While he was banging on doors to alert people, he located an elderly couple on the second floor of the motel, unaware of the fire.

Slipp helped guide the husband down. The man collapsed near the foot of the stairs. With the help of the man's wife, Slipp was able to move him to a safer location.

Slipp sustained second-degree burns and was treated by paramedics.

A building that housed suites and weddings behind the main building was destroyed by the fire.

Slipp was one of 40 people given decorations for bravery on Friday. It is considered one of Canada's most‑respected and prestigious civilian honours.

The medals were established 50 years ago by Queen Elizabeth.