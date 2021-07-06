'I felt really privileged': COVID protocols mean P.E.I. grad gives valedictory address 11 times

Delivering a valedictory address to the people graduating from high school with you can be a nerve-racking experience.

Charlottetown Rural High School valedictorian Brandon MacKinnon did it 11 times.

COVID-19 pandemic protocols meant the whole graduating class couldn't come together at once, but the school still wanted to provide an in-person graduation ceremony that families could attend. The solution was 11 separate ceremonies, so that each gathering would be small enough to meet Prince Edward Island public health guidelines.

MacKinnon gave his speech in person at each one, though officials told him they could tape the first one and replay the video if he preferred.

"I knew what I signed up for and I was very excited to have the opportunity to see all of my fellow peers graduate," he said.

"I was the only student in the graduating class who actually got to see all 300 of my peers graduate, so I was really excited and I felt really privileged."

The ceremonies were spread out over two days, starting at about 8:30 a.m. and going through to about 2:30 p.m. Each speech was identical except the one he gave during the ceremony that included him as a graduate, during which he added a personal thank you to his parents.

Different goals

In his speech, MacKinnon acknowledged the challenges of finishing high school during a pandemic, but he didn't want to linger on that issue.

"I ended up by saying, 'COVID-19 sucks but let's move on,'" he said.

At the heart of his speech, he said, in the midst of a ceremony that often focuses on the academic successes of the class members, was an acknowledgement that not everyone was graduating with the same goals.

Brandon MacKinnon delivers one of his 11 valedictory speeches. (Ashley Hughes)

"It's not the only path, to choose post-secondary or college. There's tons of other options out there. So I wanted to make sure I included all the students," said MacKinnon.

"I wanted to make sure everyone felt included."

MacKinnon will attend UPEI next year, majoring in political science, with an eye toward law school in the future.

