Brackley moving to get ahead of solar panel installations

Anticipating a growing demand the community of Brackley, north of Charlottetown, is amending its bylaws to add ground-mounted solar panels.

Coun. Amir Zuccolo said the bylaw update will make solar panels like outbuildings, a change on the property which will require a permit.

"We haven't had very many inquiries yet," said Zuccolo.

"But I'm anticipating with all of the news and awareness around climate change, with the IPCC report this year and the recent COP26 summit that I think that residents are going to be increasingly looking for ways to decrease their carbon footprint."

Ground-mounted solar panels currently occupy a grey area in the municipality's regulations, as they are not mentioned.

The new rules will make solar panels similar to outbuildings. They will not be allowed in front of the house and no closer than four feet (1.3 metres) from a property line.

Roof-mounted solar panels will not be included in the bylaw, said Zuccolo.

The Town of Cornwall is also currently updating its solar panel rules.

Ground-mount panels are not allowed in the town under existing bylaws, but they will be under a new Zoning and Development bylaw expected sometime early in the new year, according to town officials.