Charlottetown defers decision on housing development

A decision on a proposed development on the Brackley Point Road in Charlottetown is going to wait for a traffic study.

A developer wants to put 14 units in two townhouses at 68 Brackley Point Road. At a public meeting last month, local residents expressed concerns that there was already too much traffic in the area.

The developer's plan for a 30-unit apartment building and 17 townhouse units at 88 Brackley Point Road has already been scrapped.

The developer has asked the planning board for the approval process on his current proposal to be deferred until a traffic study can be done. On Tuesday night council voted in favour of that deferral.

The proposal will come back to the planning board and eventually council in the new year.

More P.E.I. news