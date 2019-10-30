Sherwood residents voice opposition to townhouse development

Close to 50 people attended a public meeting Tuesday night in Charlottetown to voice their concerns about a proposed development in Sherwood.

The development would see two townhouses totalling 14 units at 68 Brackley Point Rd. One of the townhouses would consist of six units, while the other would have eight.

The meeting was to also look at the developer's application to request a rezoning of the property, from a single-detached residential zone to a medium density residential zone.

"I think my biggest concern is the sight line and the safety," said Susie Dillon, one of the many Sherwood residents at the meeting.

She said she was opposed to the idea of higher density in the neighbourhood.

"The traffic on Brackley Point Road has increased over the last 20 years and putting more volume on that road I think is, is busy," she said.

Planning staff will provide recommendations

Andrew Cotton lives across the street from the proposed development and echoed Dillon's concerns.

He said there's a blind spot at the top of the hill near 68 Brackley Point Rd.

"There'd be a lot of people, possibly children trying to cross that busy road," he said.

"It's just too high traffic of an area."

Cotton said he'd like to see the property remain zoned the way it is and doesn't think a high-density project fits the area.

The developer previously put forth an application in January to construct a 48-unit apartment building at that location but it was rejected by the city's planning board.

Coun. Greg Rivard said this property and the one next to it at 88 Brackley Point Rd. receive development proposals often.

In April, a proposal for a 30-unit apartment building and 17 townhouses at 88 Brackley Point Rd. was also rejected.

"We have two big, large parcels of land in the city and then you have of course the housing situation that we're in now, so developers are certainly trying to maximize land," he said.

Rivard said planning staff will discuss the development at their next meeting on Nov. 4 and then make recommendations to council

Council will then either approve or reject the project at its next council meeting.

