IRAC to hear appeal for rezoning of Brackley property at public meeting

A P.E.I. man who wants to sell his property, located on Brackley Point Road, is running into problems in rezoning it from agricultural to industrial.

Donald Turner is keen to sell the land in the rural municipality of Brackley, and says he already has potential buyers.

"They want to buy it for mostly commercial rental units that you see popping up everywhere," he said.

Over the past two years, Turner has applied for rezoning twice — both times his request was denied. Now, the issue is going to a hearing.

Turner has appealed his case to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. IRAC will hear from both Turner and the municipality on Tuesday evening at a public hearing.

"In order to sell it, I have to get it rezoned, to get the higher value," Turner said.

'Nothing new for him'

He said community members brought forward a petition against the rezoning, which had 35 signatures.

They had concerns over the potential for increased traffic in the area and what would happen to ground and surface water if an industrial business set up shop.

In the board's decision, Jardine said council also had to think about what kind of community Brackley is.

"We're trying to preserve our agricultural, rural nature. And that's the main objective of our zoning and bylaws. You know that when you come into Brackley. Mr. Turner knew that when he came here. So it's nothing new for him," Jardine said.

Turner's said while there are homes across the street and next door to his land, there are also plenty of businesses nearby. He said most of the area is already zoned as industrial.

"So this fits totally in. And what bothers me the most is they're saying 'Oh no, we want this left residential.' Well, they've already changed most of the area to industrial," Turner said.

