Developer drops apartment plan, returns with townhouse proposal
New proposal reduces number of units from 48 to 14
A residential developer has come back to Charlottetown city council with a new plan for a property on Brackley Point Road.
Coun. Greg Rivard, planning chair for the city, said the city's planning board recommended in January against approving a 48-unit apartment complex at 68 Brackley Point Rd. before it even went to a public meeting.
"A lot of the homes in the area are R1, single-detached homes. So changing the rezoning to an R3 has been contentious, I guess, in the past," said Rivard.
The developer withdrew the application following the planning board decision. The new proposal is for two townhouses with a total of 14 units.
Council will hold a public meeting Oct. 29 on the new application.
In April planning board rejected a housing development just up the street, at 88 Brackley Point Road, that would have included a 30-unit apartment building and 17 townhouses.
With files from Angela Walker
