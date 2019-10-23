Developer drops apartment plan, returns with townhouse proposal

A residential developer has come back to Charlottetown city council with a new plan for a property on Brackley Point Road.

Coun. Greg Rivard, planning chair for the city, said the city's planning board recommended in January against approving a 48-unit apartment complex at 68 Brackley Point Rd. before it even went to a public meeting.

"A lot of the homes in the area are R1, single-detached homes. So changing the rezoning to an R3 has been contentious, I guess, in the past," said Rivard.

The developer withdrew the application following the planning board decision. The new proposal is for two townhouses with a total of 14 units.

Council will hold a public meeting Oct. 29 on the new application.

In April planning board rejected a housing development just up the street, at 88 Brackley Point Road, that would have included a 30-unit apartment building and 17 townhouses.

