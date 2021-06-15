Food trucks expanding into rural P.E.I.

The Rural Municipality of Brackley, on the northern border of Charlottetown, is seeing more interest in food trucks, and planning a bylaw to regulate them.

Fat Freddy's Fries food truck has been operating at Brackley Commons, near Charlottetown Airport on the southern edge of the community, for a couple of years now.

"It's been very successful, and a lot of the residents and people who work in the community frequent it," said Coun. Amir Zuccolo.

"They're sort of limited options for eating in the community of Brackley. And we've had an increase in the number of businesses in the area with the government garage and another trucking company recently constructed on Union Road and an expansion at BioVectra. There's just a lot more people in the area throughout the day looking for lunch options."

It's good to see food service expressing an interest in the community, says Amir Zuccolo. (Submitted by Amir Zuccolo)

A new food truck has expressed an interest in setting up in the parking lot of B.J.'s trucking, and Zuccolo said council wants to get on top of the issue.

"We might just have food trucks that aren't really sure where they can set up or what they need in order to be compliant with different health and safety regulations," she said.

"The community might be concerned that they would set up in areas that aren't appropriate, where there's not a basis for people to park if they were frequenting them, things like that."

Zuccolo said it's good to hear more food service is expressing an interest in the community, particularly in places that are within walking distance of where a lot of people are working. She hopes it can create more of a community feel, providing options apart from driving into Charlottetown for lunch.

The community will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the issue.

