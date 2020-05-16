Brackley Drive-in has earliest opening yet

The owner of the Brackley Drive-in says he's optimistic but also concerned about the season ahead.

The drive-in opened last weekend, its earliest yet. Last year, it opened on May 22.

Bob Boyle says there are some new movies being released, so that's a plus over last summer, but things can always change with COVID-19.

"As it is right now, there seems to be a new film coming out every week or every two weeks, which is not quite the same pace as a regular year, but definitely welcome compared to last year of having no new films."

Instead of playing for one weekend, Boyle says the new releases may play for a few.

And some other events planned for the facility include end-of-the-year dance recitals, a drive-in school bingo and live streamed concerts including Bon Jovi.

Order from the car

This year, customers have an option of ordering popcorn and other concessions from their vehicle, and then collecting the food at a pick-up window.

There are still so many questions and concerns about what the tourism season will look like, Boyle said, and a decision will have to be made, based on demand, whether to open seven days a week or cut back to just three nights.

