13-year-old boy rescued after falling into Charlottetown harbour

A 13-year-old boy had to be rescued by firefighters Saturday after falling into the Charlottetown harbour.

Charlottetown police said the boy was on his bicycle near the Delta Prince Edward hotel at the bottom of Queen Street and fell from the boardwalk into the water.

Police said they received a call of a boy in the water at 6:38 p.m. Saturday.

After landing in the water, the boy managed to climb up the rocky seawall, but then needed to be rescued, said police.

After firefighters got the boy to safety, paramedics from Island EMS looked him over and determined he was not injured. The boy's mother arrived and took him home.