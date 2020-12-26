Power restored to more than 1,400 as Boxing Day brings strong winds

Power has now been restored to approximately 1,400 Maritime Electric customers who were without electricity for a portion of Boxing Day. The outages came as Environment Canada warned of high winds in the province.

The majority of the outages were in Cavendish, Mayfield and North Rustico. But Dunstaffnage, New Glasgow, Suffolk and Toronto were also affected.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, only around 10 customers in the Winsloe area were still in the dark.

More than 1,400 customers were without power for a portion of Boxing Day. (Submitted by Maritime Electric)

According to a special weather statement, winds could gust from 70 to 80 kilometres an hour, and could be even stronger over exposed areas. High winds are expected to last until Saturday evening.

The Confederation Bridge had imposed restrictions on high-sided vehicles Saturday morning because of the winds. But those restrictions were lifted early Saturday afternoon. The bridge is now open to all authorized traffic, according to the website.

More from CBC P.E.I.