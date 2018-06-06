P.E.I. lacrosse moving inside, eventually aiming at Canada Games

Lacrosse P.E.I. is launching a box lacrosse league this spring.

Box lacrosse is like its cousin sport on the field, but played inside, usually in hockey arenas. It's a faster game, played in a smaller space with the hard rubber ball bouncing quickly off the concrete floor and around the boards and glass.

Lacrosse P.E.I. president Norman McGuirk said they've been having informal play since July, and now is a good time to launch a league with the sport being included at the Canada Games, where it is considered a summer sport.

"We've had very good turnouts, so we figured we'd start our box season this year just to tie into Canada Games," said McGuirk.

The organization has rink time booked in Charlottetown, Bedeque, St. Peters, Cascumpec and Tignish. The season will run from May to June, and then the focus of the organization will turn to field lacrosse for the summer.

McGuirk is optimistic that starting a league will attract the interest of some serious athletes so that P.E.I. can send a box lacrosse team to the Canada Games.

