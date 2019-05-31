P.E.I. bowlers roll to B.C. for national championship

A group of P.E.I. bowlers is in B.C. competing in the National Five Pin Open Championships.

The Island has three teams and two singles in this year's competition.

There is a strong membership on P.E.I. when it comes to five pin bowling, said Allan Clark, president of the P.E.I. 5 Pin Bowlers Association.

"We've got about 600 plus members in the association."

Teams had to qualify provincially for the national championships with 35 bowlers vying for 20 spots, Clark said.

"I would really love to see more people get involved in the competition part of it and have more people interested in going away. I know there's a lot of bowlers out there on the Island that would do well at these events."

Clark said P.E.I. has historically done well in these competitions, mostly in the singles division.

"It's been great so far, things are going well."

Started young

The national event is a great way to see the country, Clark said, and he has created a lot of friendships — but competing against other provinces has its challenges.

"It's intimidating, with some of the bigger provinces there is a lot more competition."

Clark said Charlottetown has hosted the national event twice in the last five years and hopes people get more involved with bowling in the province.

The National Five Pin Open Championships end on Saturday.

