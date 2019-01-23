21-year-old highway accident victim identified

Bowen William Collins died Sunday when his pickup truck left the road in eastern P.E.I.

Collins was identified as the victim of the accident in his obituary, which came out Wednesday.

He was alone in the truck early Sunday morning when it left St. Patrick's Road, north of Peakes near Mount Stewart, left the highway and struck a tree. Emergency responders found him dead in the vehicle.

He is survived by his parents, one grandparent, and an aunt.

Visiting hours are at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The funeral will be at the same location at 3:30 p.m.

Donations to Lennon House or a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family.

