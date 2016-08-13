Open access to Boughton Island worries Nature P.E.I.

The opening up of a road to Boughton Island, in eastern P.E.I., could be a problem for wildlife in the protected area, says the president of Nature P.E.I.

Under pressure from local residents, a landowner removed a gate that had shut down land access to the Island.

Nature P.E.I. president Rosemary Curley is worried that will mean too many visitors.

"I am concerned about how many people would be accessing Boughton Island because it was set aside as a place for conservation of wildlife, including piping plovers and great blue herons," said Curley.

Scott MacNeill, a member of the newly formed Boughton Island Historical Society, said he understands Curley's concerns. He said there are plans to put up more signs on the Island warning people about wildlife, similar to those in P.E.I. National Park.

"I can't see many more people using it than previously used it," said MacNeill.

Scott MacNeill says his group plans to put up more signs about caring for wildlife on the Island. (Submitted by Scott MacNeill)

"I think the proper signage up, and explain it's important to stay off the dunes for the plovers while you're walking to Boughton Island. You know, it works in the national park, so why wouldn't it work on Boughton Island."

The provincial environment department said since the Island is a protected area, conservation officers would deal with any infractions.

