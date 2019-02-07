Environment minister takes up Green bottled water challenge
'I don't use bottled water'
P.E.I. Environment Minister Richard Brown agrees with Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker that there is no need for bottled water in provincial buildings.
Bevan-Baker raised the issue at CBC's Waves of Change event earlier this week in Charlottetown. Brown was one of the panelists at the event.
Bevan-Baker said he is offered bottled water at many government meetings, and he wants that to change.
"This is such a — as you put it Richard — no brainer. I think we need to get that out of government. We have to lead by example," he said.
"I would like to work with Richard, in the same way we did on the plastic bag reduction bill, to come forward with a way of removing bottled water entirely from all government buildings."
Brown agreed there was no need to be using bottled water.
"We have clean, clear water," he said.
"Why [do] we let Pepsi and Coca Cola tell us if your water's not in a bottle, it's not good for you. We have some of the best water in the world here on Prince Edward Island, so I don't use bottled water."
Bevan-Baker said he has followed up on his public challenge with an email to the minister.
