P.E.I. bottle exchanges open, but worried about lack of tourists

Bottle exchanges on P.E.I. have new measures in place allowing them to reopen, but like many other businesses they are concerned their most profitable season — summer — will be a bust this year.

Bottle exchanges were shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with most businesses in the province, in mid-March.

But as bottles and cans started piling up around the province in garages and in corners where people could find a spot, new protocols were worked out with health officials so they could open.

"We don't allow anybody into the bottle exchange," said Kevin Waugh of Trailside Bottle Exchange in Kensington.

The exchange has set up a table at the door to keep a physical distance between customers and staff. Customers place their bottles on the table, and staff sort and count and calculate refunds.

At Trailside Bottle Exchange, customers now drive-thru and deal with staff across a physical distancing table. (Kevin Waugh)

"The refunds can be given by e-transfer, which a lot of people have accepted that, or we just put it on a sanitized tray and put it on the table and they pick it up," said Waugh.

At Pineau's Bottle Exchange in North Rustico, owner Wade Pineau encourages customers to stay in their vehicles. He gets the bottles out himself and sorts and counts them.

Hoping for tourists

The bottle exchanges would normally be coming into their busiest season. But provincial borders remain closed, and without thirsty tourists both Pineau and Waugh think this year will be different.

"Summer's always good for us," said Waugh.

"This year I'm sure we're going to see a change because a lot of the events aren't going to happen. But summer is our busiest time for sure."

Pineau opens only Friday and Saturday in the off-season, but is open all week in the summer, and can usually employ four people.

"We make all of our profit in the summer," he said. "We mainly rely on the tourism season. And I would say most other bottle exchanges would say the same thing."

Pineau is not sure if he will be able to open for the extended summer hours, or hire the extra staff, this year.

More from CBC P.E.I.