2 people charged over alleged illegal entry into Prince Edward Island

Two people have been charged under the Public Health Act over an alleged illegal entry into Prince Edward Island.

They were a driver and a passenger in a vehicle that came across the Confederation Bridge, according to an official with the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

In an email to CBC News, the department official said there have been rare instances where people have avoided border screening and violated public health measures at the province's borders by trying to "improperly" enter the province.

The email reminded the public that the Chief Public Health Office has the authority to do vehicle inspections under the current public health orders.

As of Thursday, 149 charges had been laid in relation to public health violations since Prince Edward Island imposed public health orders related to the pandemic.

During that same time, nearly 1,400 people have been denied entry into the province.

More from CBC P.E.I.