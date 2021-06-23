P.E.I. calling for quick end to disruption to 'important connecting route' at N.B.-N.S. border
'We need that to be open as soon as possible'
P.E.I. officials say they are concerned about the disruption at the border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and are hoping for a "swift and peaceful" resolution, in a statement.
Traffic has been blocked and backed up on the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday as people protest border restrictions requiring travellers from New Brunswick to self-isolate upon arrival in Nova Scotia.
Nova Scotia emergency management officials are advising anyone planning to travel to New Brunswick or Prince Edward Island on Wednesday to stay home.
They also said there is no more room in Amherst to park transport trucks or other vehicles.
People wanting to travel between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia are advised to take the Wood Islands ferry.
According to a statement from the province of P.E.I., the border disruption will be the top priority when Atlantic premiers meet Wednesday afternoon.
"We are concerned about the disruption at the border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick — that route is an important connecting route for Prince Edward Island and we need that to be open as soon as possible," the statement said.
