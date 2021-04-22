P.E.I. truckers seek more, faster COVID-19 testing

Some Island truckers are calling for more access to COVID-19 testing.

Many say they would like to see the hours at the Borden-Carleton testing clinic, at the base of the Confederation Bridge to New Brunswick, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"I would love to see it open 24 hours," said Alexander Lifman, who drives long haul for Seafood Express. He acknowledges 24 hours may be impossible because of logistics, but says even having it open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. "would be nice."

"Cutting it off at four o'clock in the afternoon, especially with our hours, it's almost impossible."

Truckers entering P.E.I. are required to self-isolate until they receive a negative test. They can go home, but must stay in a separate room from other family members until they get a negative test. He believes P.E.I.'s rules for truckers are more stringent than any other province.

"Putting [this kind of] pressure on us, people are going to quit," he said. "Every time that something happens, the cases are rising or anything like this, the truckers are getting the heat for this."

Rapid tests possible

In a public briefing Thursday, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said she has been working with Health PEI over the last several days to increase hours at the testing clinic in Borden-Carleton.

"We recognize that when we have put in place that truckers and other rotational workers need to self-isolate until they have negative test back ... they do want the results back really quickly and we totally understand that."

Lifman said rapid COVID-19 testing, like some airports are using for travellers, would be perfect for truckers.

Morrison said they are considering using some of the province's ID NOW rapid tests, which can provide results in just 15 minutes. She said that discussion is ongoing with Health PEI, and they need to make sure they have the right resources in place to do them.

She said however test turnaround times for regular tests are very fast and "would be the envy of every other province."

