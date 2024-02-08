P.E.I.'s next MLA wants 'results on the ground' when it comes to health care

A day after the P.E.I. Green Party pulled out an upset win in the Borden-Kinkora byelection, it's clear that health care will be the central focus in the provincial legislature for the district's next MLA.

Matt MacFarlane won the District 19 seat Wednesday night by a 262-vote margin over the governing Progressive Conservatives' candidate Carmen Reeves.

MacFarlane said the lack of access to primary health care was the most prevalent concern he heard from residents — much the same as it was when he campaigned and lost to former PC MLA Jamie Fox in the same district during the 2023 general election campaign.

"What I heard last year when I was at the doors was that people were interested in giving the Dennis King government a second chance, having come through Fiona and COVID," he said while packing up his campaign office Thursday. "What I heard this time was that there has been a real lack of vision, a lack of planning and a lack of commitment to addressing the issues of the day.

What the Greens' byelection win means for P.E.I. politics Duration 3:31 The P.E.I. Green Party's Matt MacFarlane won the Borden-Kinkora byelection Wednesday night, adding another opposition MLA to the provincial legislature. CBC's Kerry Campbell recaps the vote what it means for the province going forward.

"The only thing people are going to accept now is actually seeing results on the ground."

Health care became a major issue for King's PC government in recent weeks after the intensive care unit at Summerside's Prince County Hospital was reduced to a progressive care unit in mid-2023.

It changes the whole ball game in terms of work for us in the legislature. — Interim Green Party leader Karla Bernard

That meant patients who needed critical care would be sent to Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, an hour's drive away, if their condition didn't warrant being airlifted to hospitals off-Island.

MacFarlane said his goal as an MLA will be to see Prince County Hospital, which serves residents of nearby District 19, return to a fully staffed and operational intensive care unit.

"If you're sick, the options for people are slim," he said. "A lot of people at the door have told me they're terrified of getting sick because they just don't know what they're going to do."

'This is really good for the Island'

Green Party interim leader Karla Bernard said she was thrilled with MacFarlane's byelection win, calling herself the "happiest woman in Prince Edward Island today."

She said a third seat in the P.E.I. legislature means a lot for the Greens after the party dropped from eight MLAs to two — Bernard and former leader Peter Bevan-Baker — after the 2023 election.

Matt MacFarlane will be the third Green Party MLA in the legislature, along with Peter Bevan-Baker, left, and the party's interim leader Karla Bernard. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"It was hard to even leave to go to the washroom… You didn't want to leave your partner in [the legislature] by themselves," Bernard said.

"It changes the whole ball game in terms of work for us in the legislature. This is really good for the Island, to have another Green opposition voice in there; I think it's really exciting."

Prof not surprised

UPEI political science professor Don Desserud said the byelection win for the Greens wasn't surprising given that health care was such a dominant issue, both in the district and across the province.

UPEI political science professor Don Desserud says the District 19 byelection was a psychological boost for the Green Party. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"It's certainly a psychological victory for the Green Party," Desserud said. "They don't want to read too much into these things, but you can't blame them for being pretty excited and thinking maybe the 2023 results weren't quite as bad as [they] thought and now [they're] on the road to recovery.

"It's certainly going to give them a big boost."

Law will be 'largely on the side'

MacFarlane, who is a partner at Summerside-based Key Murray Law, said Thursday that he's committed to being a full-time MLA for the residents of Borden-Kinkora.

"I made the commitment to voters in the district that this was going to be my full-time job if I got elected as MLA … and I intend to honour that commitment. The practice of law is going to be largely on the side for the next little bit," he said.

"The best part of it is going to be not having to settle the bill after I find some solutions and pathways forward for people, so I'm really looking forward to that aspect of it."