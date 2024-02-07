Borden-Kinkora byelection day hits halfway mark with 40% voter turnout so far
4 candidates are in the running to represent the district after Jamie Fox's departure
Twice delayed by a winter storm, the byelection for P.E.I.'s District 19, Borden-Kinkora, is underway.
Including mail-in votes and three days of advance polls, Elections P.E.I. said 40 per cent of eligible voters in the district had cast a ballot as of 2 p.m. — halfway through Wednesday's regular voting day.
Polls will be open until 7 p.m. You can find your polling location on the Elections P.E.I. web site.
There are four candidates running.
- Matt MacFarlane, Green Party.
- Karen Morton, NDP.
- Carmen Reeves, Progressive Conservative.
- Gordon Sobey, Liberal.
Elections P.E.I. posted on social media that 535 people had voted by the 2 p.m. mark, five hours into voting day. It said 16 new electors had been added to the registry at the polls so far.
The agency also said there was a 92 per cent return rate from people who requested mail-in ballots.
The byelection was made necessary by the resignation of Progressive Conservative Jamie Fox, who left the seat after deciding to run for the Conservatives in the next federal election.