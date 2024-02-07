Content
PEI

Borden-Kinkora byelection day hits halfway mark with 40% voter turnout so far

Twice delayed by a winter storm, the byelection for P.E.I.'s District 19, Borden-Kinkora, is finally underway.

4 candidates are in the running to represent the district after Jamie Fox's departure

Stephen Brun, Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
A man and a woman walk into a white-coloured building with a yellow sign on the door reading Voting Place
Elections P.E.I. said 535 people in District 19 had voted by 2 p.m. Wednesday, and overall voter turnout was 40 per cent at that point, with mail-in ballots and advance polls included. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

Including mail-in votes and three days of advance polls, Elections P.E.I. said 40 per cent of eligible voters in the district had cast a ballot as of 2 p.m. — halfway through Wednesday's regular voting day. 

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. You can find your polling location on the Elections P.E.I. web site.

There are four candidates running.

  • Matt MacFarlane, Green Party.
  • Karen Morton, NDP.
  • Carmen Reeves, Progressive Conservative.
  • Gordon Sobey, Liberal.
A yellow sign reading Elections PEI voting place displayed in front of a large, white community centre
Workers at the District 19 byelection polling station in Crapaud said it’s been steady all day, as they expected, with the lineup out the door at times. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

Elections P.E.I. posted on social media that 535 people had voted by the 2 p.m. mark, five hours into voting day. It said 16 new electors had been added to the registry at the polls so far. 

The agency also said there was a 92 per cent return rate from people who requested mail-in ballots.

The byelection was made necessary by the resignation of Progressive Conservative Jamie Fox, who left the seat after deciding to run for the Conservatives in the next federal election.

