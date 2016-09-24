Borden-Carleton offering up land for residential development

The P.E.I. Town of Borden-Carleton wants more homes, and it has put two pieces of land up for sale that it hopes will attract developers.

One is the old school property, three quarters of a hectare with a view of the water and Confederation Bridge. The other is on Reid Road, three hectares and close to the current school.

Town CAO Jim Wentzell said the town has plenty of jobs going, but a shortage of housing for people looking to move there to take advantage of it. Local seniors are also looking for downsizing options.

"I see the potential for Borden and I think that once one development starts you're going to see a number of developments. It's a great place to live and there's a lot of industry in the area to employ people," said Wentzell.

"I think that it's just the start of more and more development. We've seen a lot of housing sales in the last year."

Tax rebate offered

The town is thinking the properties would be appropriate for some kind of rental development, but is open to suggestions, Wentzell said.

Developers are being asked to submit proposals. When those proposals are approved by the municipality then they will be permitted to buy the land at market value. Council is hoping to ensure once the property is purchased development will follow soon after.

As an incentive, the town is offering a five-year rebate on municipal taxes.

The deadline for submissions is March 22.

