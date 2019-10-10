Changes at Marine Rail Park will grow 'destination potential' of Borden-Carleton, CAO says

The town of Borden-Carleton is moving forward with the first phase of its project to make it a destination for tourists and Islanders.

Wendy McIsaac, chief administrative officer for the town, said the town is using the $247,000 it received through the McCain fund for improvements to the Marine Rail Park, beside the Confederation Bridge.

She said signs will be put up to better direct people to the park, lighting will be put in the park itself and along the boardwalk.

"We have an absolutely beautiful park that's got a rich history. The residents that live here use it and tourists that come fall in love with it," McIsaac said.

Increase the destination potential of Borden-Carleton as a place to come to and not only to pass through. — Wendy McIsaac, CAO

"So we actually want to light the place up for everyone that is here, everyone that's coming here."

The lighthouse there will be expanded to include food service.

Work already in progress

The hope, she said, is for Borden-Carleton to become less of a "hidden gem" and more of a known one.

"The overall goal of the project really is to increase the destination potential of Borden-Carleton as a place to come to and not only to pass through," McIsaac said.

The town is already working on these changes. McIsaac said they are finalizing designs for the new signs and the lights should be installed in the next few weeks, with everything in place by next spring.

"We are really working hard to enhance and increase the vitality of the town for the long run," she said.

Future plans include building observation decks for people to look out onto the Northumberland Strait, with one wired for concerts or special events like weddings.

