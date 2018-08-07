Reopening of Borden-Carleton jetty delayed as crews install safety ladders

Ladders are being installed at the Borden-Carleton jetty after the province closed it for safety reasons but fishermen in the area say work is taking too long, and that the season is quickly running out.

The wharf attached to the fabrication yard first closed 10 months ago. The land is owned by Innovation PEI, which previously told CBC it locked the gates because the area was unsafe.

There were no barriers preventing anyone from falling over, and no ladders to get back up if they did.

'They could do a little faster job, I think'

Construction crews have recently begun work to install ladders along the jetty.

Fisherman Ricky White said he's happy to see the ladders but added he's confused about the delay with the summer already halfway over.

"It feels they could do a little faster job I think," he said. "There's only a couple months left of fishing season and it feels like they can build a roundabout faster than they can put in a few safety ladders."

'I shouldn't be sneaking around in the dark fishing'

For White, it's meant resorting to some more desperate measures to continue fishing in the area. He said he's been taking the long way along the shoreline to get to his preferred spot.

"I'm 54 years old almost," he said. "I shouldn't be sneaking around in the dark fishing but if there's a will to fish, there's a way to do it."

Local fisherman Ricky White said it's taking too long to install ladders at the jetty as fishing season draws to a close. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Restricted access to the jetty is not the only thing that's frustrating for residents like Gerard Sexton.

"Everything's been shut off to the people here," Sexton said. "We've got no access to the fishermen's wharf, we've got no access to our beaches, we've got no access to anything."

'Jetty will remain closed for the time being'

In an email to CBC, Innovation PEI said it's aware that the public wants to access the area. The Crown corporation said it's working to improve safety measures by installing the ladders.

Innovation PEI said the jetty will remain closed for the time being. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The work is expected to be complete by the middle of August, but Innovation PEI would not specify when the wharf would reopen.

