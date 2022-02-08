Wanted: Someone to remove 37,000 metric tonnes of concrete and steel from Borden-Carleton
Province issues request for proposal to clean up fabrication yard
Bidding is now open for companies to take apart the old Strait Crossing concrete fabrication yards in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I.
The yards contain more than 300 concrete and steel structures left over from when the Confederation Bridge was built in the mid 1990s. The structures weigh about 37,000 metric tonnes, according to the Department of Economic Development and Tourism, which is overseeing the work.
The successful bidders will have to cut down and dispose of all parts of the concrete chunks above ground level. All concrete underground will remain in place for the time being.
The province has divided the fabrication yard into three sections, and has issued separate requests for proposals for each piece of the project. The RFPs stipulate no blasting and no use of explosives are permitted.
Work could start later this year.
Jim Wentzell, CAO of Borden-Carleton, said the town wants to be consulted on what happens after the work is complete.
"There will be some noise and commotion for a while but ... we want to make sure whatever use the property has, it's going to be in the best interests of the citizens of Borden-Carleton as well as the province of P.E.I."
With files from Brian Higgins
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?