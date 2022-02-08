Wanted: Someone to remove 37,000 metric tonnes of concrete and steel from Borden-Carleton

Bidding is now open for companies to take apart the old Strait Crossing concrete fabrication yards in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I.

The yards contain more than 300 concrete and steel structures left over from when the Confederation Bridge was built in the mid 1990s. The structures weigh about 37,000 metric tonnes, according to the Department of Economic Development and Tourism, which is overseeing the work.

The successful bidders will have to cut down and dispose of all parts of the concrete chunks above ground level. All concrete underground will remain in place for the time being.

The province has divided the fabrication yard into three sections, and has issued separate requests for proposals for each piece of the project. The RFPs stipulate no blasting and no use of explosives are permitted.

Work could start later this year.

Jim Wentzell, CAO of Borden-Carleton, said the town wants to be consulted on what happens after the work is complete.

"There will be some noise and commotion for a while but ... we want to make sure whatever use the property has, it's going to be in the best interests of the citizens of Borden-Carleton as well as the province of P.E.I."