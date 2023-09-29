Community meeting shows many like idea of new golf course

About 100 people turned out to hear from the developer behind the idea for a new golf course at the fabrication yard in Borden-Carleton Thursday evening, and many seemed in favour of it.

Kris Taylor wants to buy the land, which is currently owned by the province, and turn it into a links-style golf course.

The 45-hectare site was used during construction of the Confederation Bridge in the 1990s but has been vacant since.

"I think the meeting went really well," Taylor told CBC News after the meeting ended.

The Fabrication Yard is one of the first views for people arriving off Confederation Bridge onto P.E.I. (Submitted: PEI Department of Economic Development &Innovation )

"I felt it was very well received,"

No one spoke out against the idea at the meeting, but several spoke to say they supported it.

Residents see benefits

Resident Greg Paynter said he thinks the community would benefit from having the golf course.

"It's going draw people into our community and maybe put Borden back on the map again,"

It's a shame to see the property not being used and it's an exciting opportunity, Paynter said.

Jillian O'Halloran, a former resident who also works in the tourism industry, also spoke in support.

"This golf course would bring a sense of community like no other business would," said O'Halloran.

"[It] would bring a lot of youth retention to the area. Golf is not a stuffy sport any longer. I feel very strongly that this would bring a passion and a drive for youth in the community of Borden."

Not just golf but an "experience"

Taylor called the location unique, and would be an experience in itself beyond the game.

"The seascapes and the views from that property, specifically, are fabulous," he said.

"I also want to show the history of that site."

About 100 people attended, all who spoke up said they were in favour of the idea, saying it will bring life back into the community. (Laura Meader/CBC)

He said if the golf course went ahead it would be up there with other top courses in P.E.I., and so help local businesses and bring in tax revenues for the municipality and the province.

Environmental protection and housing discussed

During his presentation Taylor said the site has had no environmental plan and he feels erosion that has happened is largely preventable.

There is water water draining off the property, and the freeze/thaw cycle of it has led to erosion of the cliffs, he said.

Phase 2 of the site development could include housing, says Kris Taylor. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Taylor presented an idea of building a moat-like system, to prevent water from draining off.

"The last 27 years this property has been, I would have to say, neglected, from my point of view," said Taylor.

"There would be no better company to own that land than a company that can't survive unless they take care of the coastal erosion."

Taylor also said the site could also include two 24-unit residential buildings, That wouldn't happen immediately, but in a phase two development of the property.

Housing would automatically follow, he said, with a popular recreational attraction drawing more people and youth to live in the community, and a couple of plots of land would be set aside for that.

Community support key

Seeing the support from the meeting, Taylor said he is feeling optimistic about the plan.

He asked residents to attend any future town meetings, and if other proposals come forward, he hopes they speak out in favour of the golf course.

"Ideally I hope the community rallies around this proposal" said Taylor.

He said if the province approves it, it could potential open in 2026.