Borden-Carleton residents rally against proposed D.P. Murphy gas station

Residents of Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., are rallying against proposed plans for a fourth gas station in the small town dubbed the gateway to Prince Edward Island because it sits right at the foot of the Confederation Bridge.

More than 600 people have signed a petition opposing plans by D.P. Murphy to build an Irving station on the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Dickey Road.

The project still needs to be reviewed by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission, which is responsible for approving retail gas outlets on the Island. If the project goes ahead, it would be the fourth gas station in Borden-Carleton, a town with only about 800 residents.

Ceretti's Grocery & Hardware, one of the town's three existing gas stations, is right next door to the proposed project.

(Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"The three stations that are here now, we have adequate fuel supply and we feel that we serve the community and the tourists very well," said owner Chad Ceretti.

"We're going to have more loss than gain. If I can't survive, then my groceries are gone, my hardware is gone, my fresh meats are gone. People are going to have to travel further to get their needs."

Chad Howatt's family has been running Howatt's Shell for more than 60 years. He said traffic in the area doesn't justify a fourth gas station, and one of the businesses will eventually go under if the project is approved.

(Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"It's a big corporation going against the little guy," he said. "I understand free enterprise and everything like that. But it's just not survivable for the little guy."

'We have to support local'

D.P. Murphy said in its application that while Borden-Carleton has a small population, the town serves as the "main entryway" to P.E.I. and many travellers pass through the area.

The application, dated June 27, included letters from Confederation Bridge operator Strait Crossing Bridge and the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. supporting the project.

TIAPEI said in its letter the gas station would "enhance the convenience" of many visitors in the town.

(Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The planned 24/7 service Irving pump would also have a Tim Hortons, a convenience store and EV charging stations — all services that already exist in Borde-Carleton.

Borden-Kinkora MLA Jamie Fox said the project just isn't needed.

"The residents don't want it. They're very happy with the services provided," he said.

"We have to support local, too. We have local, family-run businesses that have been established here for years and years ... We must make sure we can keep them in the area and that they're well established."

'Just another Goliath'

Fox submitted the petition opposing the gas station to IRAC. Residents have also been sent letters urging the regulator not to approve the proposal.

Meanwhile, some members of the community told CBC News on Wednesday they don't want it either.

"I see that as a typical case of big business trying to squash out small business," said resident Robert Palmer. "It's just another Goliath that's trying to get a big piece of the pie."

(Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"We are very well served by three gas stations that we have here in the community," said Matthew Murphy from neighbouring Searletown.

"I think in this small community, it's not really needed honestly," said Bill Johnson. "It would be truly detrimental."

CBC News reached out to D.P. Murphy for a statement but has not received a response.

The deadline for public feedback on the proposal is Friday at 4 p.m. AT.