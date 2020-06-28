Borden-Carleton expects boost in business from Atlantic bubble

The mayor of Borden-Carleton is hoping for a boom in business for his town when the Atlantic bubble takes effect July 3.

Charles MacKenzie said activity has certainly slowed for local businesses since the pandemic caused a significant drop in traffic coming off the Confederation Bridge.

Borden-Carleton was a popular place for people to stop for gas and food either coming or going from P.E.I. MacKenzie said he's looking forward to seeing that traffic return.

"Some of the businesses have cut back on their hours and this sort of thing, but I imagine they'll be opening up their regular hours and stuff," he said.

"So I think everybody should kind of expect a little boost."

He said the park will also be open for people who want to stretch their legs.

Lone Oak brewery in Borden-Carleton has had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in its first year of operation. (Lone Oak Brewing Co.)

It's the first summer in business for the Lone Oak Brewing Company in Borden-Carleton. Co-owner Dillon Wight said he's not sure what to expect when the Atlantic bubble hits.

"We don't have any data to go off of but, yeah, being the first stop off the bridge and with lots of other great businesses in Gateway Village and around we hope that people would definitely stop in and we would love to see them."

MacKenzie doesn't think the public health screening that will be happening at the bridge will have a negative impact or create huge lines. He said there is plenty of room in the bridge compound area to prevent that from happening.

