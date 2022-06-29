Charlottetown burger place driving staff to Cavendish location amid rising gas prices

One Island restaurant has come up with a way to attract new workers amid rising gas prices.

Charlottetown's BOOMBurger recently opened its seasonal summer location in Cavendish. But like a lot of businesses these days, it was having a hard time finding staff to work there.

So to keep the place running, the owners have decided to make it easier for workers to get to Avonlea Village. Each day, staff can get a ride from its Charlottetown location to Cavendish and back at the end of their shift.

"Transportation is really hard for people, especially with gas prices going up. And just like in general, having a car is expensive to start with," said assistant manager Abagail Estensten.

"You really have to be competitive right now as an employer. I mean, even as an employee you're going to be looking for who can do the best for you to make your situation slightly easier. So with the car it gives us that added extra bonus."

The restaurant purchased a new car to ferry its workers to Cavendish and back.

While there is already a $2 shuttle running between Charlottetown and Cavendish, some employees said the bus service doesn't always line up to their schedule.

Estensten said the move allows it to hire younger staff, who may not have a licence or another way to get to Cavendish.

"Going out to Cavendish kind of takes away from the paycheque, but now it doesn't affect it as much," said Ashley Cullen, who works at the restaurant.

"Now I'm happy to go out there, and it's not a big deal."