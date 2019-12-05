Boil-water order lifted at UPEI

An order to boil water at several UPEI buildings in place since Tuesday has now been lifted, according to the university.

Tuesday morning, the university sent an alert through an app to let staff and students know about the advisory.

"We just received word that the test results came back clear," said Jonathan Oliver, director of auxiliary services at UPEI, in an email to CBC News.

"Therefore, the boil order notice has been lifted and everything is proceeding as normal."

The order was necessary after a water main broke and was repaired near the campus dining hall Monday.

Water to several buildings was shut down for about eight hours.

The daycare on campus closed Monday and students in some residences had to use bathroom facilities in other buildings.

While the water line was flushed, the university had to wait for water to test clean enough to drink, so it issued an order to boil water.

Students were still permitted to shower but were advised not to drink the water. The university provided students with bottled water Monday and Tuesday.

