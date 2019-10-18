Boil-water order issued in Charlottetown

The City of Charlottetown issued a boil-water order Friday for customers on Dowling Lane and Woodward Drive from Kensington Road to Donwood Drive, as well as the Belvedere Golf Course.

A water main break Friday morning may have contaminated the water supply with sediment for 20 to 25 properties, the city said in a written release.

"Residents within the impacted area are advised to boil water for a minimum of two minutes before consuming until further notice," the release said.

The utility is collecting samples from within the area to check water quality, the release said. Officials anticipate the boil order will be in place for two days while water quality in the area is confirmed.

Any further news on the advisory will be made through the city's website, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

