Body of missing teen recovered in Northport P.E.I.

RCMP on P.E.I. say the body of Ethan Reilly was recovered from the water near Northport late Sunday afternoon.

He is one of two 17-year-olds who went missing after their small boat capsized Wednesday night.

A third boy did make it to shore that night.

The body of the other missing teen, Alex Hutchinson, has yet to be found.

"We are still actively searching," said Sgt. Neil Logan of the Prince District RCMP.

Ethan Reilly was one of two 17-year-olds who went missing after their small boat capsized earlier in the week. (Submitted by Garrett Culleton)

He said Reilly's body was found near Fox Island and that's where the search remains focused. He said with a major storm set to affect the island Tuesday into Wednesday, the push is on to try and find Hutchinson as well.

"We want to get in as much time as we can and try to locate the second boy before the hurricane comes," he said.

RCMP say they are still searching for Alex Hutchinson, left, pitcured here with Reilly in an undated photo. (Submitted by Taylor Powers)

